Dubai: So, who won?
The operator of Emirates REIT says it has a sizeable number of bondholders siding with its proposal to extend the maturity period of its $400 million Sukuk from 2017.On Thursday, Equitativa, the fund manager, said 75 per cent of those who cast early votes on the proposal sided with the move.
But the ‘Ad Hoc Group’ – comprising bondholders who opposed the maturity period extension – dispute this contention. “The existing Ad-Hoc Group represents over 30 per cent of large Sukuk holders and clearly represents the majority who are against the transaction and consider that the deal should be enhanced,” it said in a statement.
On Equitativa’s contention, the Group said: “The company announced that 60 per cent of the certificate-holders cast their vote before the early document review fee deadline, with 75 per cent of those votes in favour of the consent solicitation.
“The conclusion is that the majority of Certificate-holders representing 55 per cent remain opposed or have not voted, demonstrating the overwhelming concerns that certificate-holders have with the proposal presented. With that backdrop, the early vote results appear far from encouraging and validate the Ad-Hoc Group’s view that the majority of the certificate-holders remain unsupportive of the proposal as of the early participation deadline.”
Equitative had set May 26 evening as the deadline for the early submissions. June 7 is the final date.