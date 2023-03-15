Dubai: Dubai Maritime City – among the city’s initial freehold designated locations – is getting a new tower, a Dh1.1 billion project from Deyaar. The launch of the beachfront project, Mar Casa, could signal a new round of intense development activity at DMC.
“Through this project, we are pleased to offer more opportunities to a broader base of new owners and investors interested in owning residential units that adopt the concept of sustainability in addition to luxury,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar.
Dubai is primed for its next round of waterfront projects, with Nakheel set to come up with a revised version at ‘Dubai Islands’, formerly Deira Islands. The Palm Jebel Ali is also likely up for a major relaunch, and then there is the continuing popularity of Jumeira Bay island and Madinat Jumeirah Living.
With the 52-storey Mar Casa, Deyaar is aiming to make it a true landmark in Dubai Maritime City. “Our launch offer will include a fantastic payment plan, exceptional pricing and deals on the property registration fees, and much more,” said Nasser Amer, Vice-President of Sales at Deyaar.
“Using methods such as the provision of natural lighting and ventilation to reduce energy consumption, we can ensure the continuity of sustainable development in line with the UAE’s vision to achieve a healthy environment.”