Dubai: Sales at the Armani Beach Residences on Palm Jumeirah will start in the second-half of 2023, with the luxury project aiming for completion end 2026. The Armani Group’s latest venture in Dubai sees it in alliance with the Sharjah-headquartered developer Arada.
Also coming on board is Tadao Ando, who will provide the design for the beachside project. It is located on the outer crescent of the Palm.
“I am delighted to renew our collaboration with Tadao Ando, with whom the Armani Group has a long association, dating back to the design of Armani/Teatro in Milan in 2001,” said Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO of the Armani Group.
Arada, known for its Sharjah developments Aljada and Masaar, is making an entry into Dubai. Last year, it announced the intention to launch on the Palm, preferring to connect with the enduring demand the island destination has been having with investors.
"With an outstanding location on the hugely in-demand Palm Jumeirah islands, we’re excited at the prospect of bringing this truly unique residential opportunity to Dubai, the world’s fastest-growing high-end real estate market," said Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice-Chairman of Arada.