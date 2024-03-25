Dubai: The builder of industrial and logistics parks, Dubai Investments has launched a Dh300 million residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. This comes as the developer is also busy with a Dh1 billion resort project in Ras Al Khaimah and, more recently, launching an industrial park in Angola.
Th JVC project, called Violet Tower, will be in a ground plus four parking levels and 27 storey format. JVC itself has been one of the most popular offplan launch destination in Dubai in recent quarters, helped by an already established base of completed projects and with residents (both end-user and tenant).
Violet Tower will start project work in the second quarter of the year, and take 24 months for completion.
"In response to the escalating demand for upscale residential developments within JVC, Dubai Investments recognizes the growing desire for owned properties that capture both lavishness and practicality,” said Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, General Manager at Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIR). “Violet Tower is our response to this demand.”