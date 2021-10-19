Dubai: Dubai Investments sure is widening its reach – the developer has acquired land in Ras Al Khaimah for a Dh1 billion mixed-use residential and resort project.
“Ras Al Khaimah is fast gaining traction as a hub for tourism in the region with the emirate’s government channelizing resources and investing in a range of wellness initiatives to leverage its natural assets,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice-Chairman & CEO, Dubai Investments. “The company is optimistic this new project will further accentuate the well-being appeal, providing a comfortable lifestyle seamlessly integrated with nature.”
The land was bought from Marjan, the RAK master-developer that owns some of the choicest beachfront locations in the emirate. There are already multiple hospitality focussed properties on the flagship Al Marjan Island.
The Dubai Investments’ venture will on the ‘View Island’ set at the “heart of Al Marjan Island”. The project design will be done in a way to offer a private enclave with water-front views.
Ras Al Khaimah is doubling down on its tourism investments, seeing it as offering the fastest way to emerge from any pandemic created slowdown.