Dubai: Diversified global investment company Dubai Holding has acquired full ownership of the The Westin Paris – Vendome after acquiring Henderson Park’s stake in the property.
The hotel is one of the most sought-after real estate assets in Paris, France. Henderson Park and Dubai Holding had acquired The Westin Paris – Vendome in a joint venture in 2018.
“The acquisition of this asset further strengthens Dubai Holding’s extensive portfolio of world-class assets in key gateway locations,” it said in a statement on Monday. “In addition, it supports the Group’s long-term strategy of global expansion that is focused on boosting its presence in strategic destinations across the world, including North America, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.”
The property occupies an area of over 32,000 square metres and houses more than 400 rooms and suites. The Westin Paris - Vendome will continue to operate in partnership with the Marriott International group, under The Westin brand and with the support of Sophos Hotel. Dubai Holding will soon begin to consider future plans for the property after the Paris Olympics in 2024.