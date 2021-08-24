Dubai: After the Palm, it’s Dubai Hills that is breaking the Dh100 million mark on home sales in Dubai. Dubai Hills Estate, where a new mall is set to open early next year, has seen its costliest villa transaction to date.
The exact sales price has not been disclosed, but the brokerage firm that did the deal – Luxhabitat Sotheby’s - confirms that it fetched more than Dh100 million. The luxury end of Dubai’s property market has been on a speedy recovery mode, both on sale prices and rentals. Savills, the UK consultancy, confirmed Dubai’s prime residences were showing rental gains that placed it among the Top 3 in the world, behind Miami and Moscow.
"When it comes to homes of this calibre, you have to understand the owner’s vision from the very beginning," said Leigh Williamson – Managing Director of Luxhabitat Sotheby's. "This frames how they view the home and enables you to recommend the right selling price to reflect the market and their bespoke goals.”