Villa/townhouse properties accounted for 63 per cent of mortgage purchases amongst Mortgage Finder clients in Q3, 2021. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The end of Q3 spelled a record breaking year so far for the mortgage market in Dubai, as the total number of mortgage transactions registered year to date exceeded records for the same period over the past three years.

According to government data, as of the end of September, Dubai had registered 68 per cent more mortgages than the same period in 2020 and 71 percent more than in 2019.

Q3 2020 was a notably active period in the mortgage industry, as banks and other stakeholders involved in the mortgage process reopened for business allowing mortgage transactions that had been placed on hold during lockdown to proceed as normal again. Despite the post-lockdown spike in mortgage transactions experienced in Q3 2020, data from the government shows that Q3 2021 transactions have still exceeded this by 22 perc ent.

“It has been a very busy year, with the total number of mortgages registered in Dubai during the first three quarters already overtaking the total number registered in the whole of 2020. This is so exciting to see as more buyers are getting onto the housing ladder. Now with Expo opening we’re even more excited to see what happens as we enter the final quarter of the year,” said Warren Philliskirk, Director at Mortgage Finder.

Reduced down payment

According to data and trends from Mortgage Finder, an independent mortgage consultancy and part of the Property Finder Group, those purchasing property for the first time in the UAE have been particularly active, making up 83 per cent of mortgage transactions. In 2020, the UAE Central Bank reduced the down payment requirement for first-time buyers in the UAE by 5 per cent, taking it to 20 per cent for non-UAE nationals and 15 per cent for nationals. It is positive to see first-time buyers take advantage of this down payment reduction and also of the record low interest rate environment currently being experienced in the UAE.

Villas in high demand

Villa/townhouse properties accounted for 63 per cent of mortgage purchases amongst Mortgage Finder clients, apartments made up 35 per cent and the remaining 2 per cent was attributed to land, commercial and other property types.

The most popular villa communities were Jumeirah Golf Estates, Arabian Ranches and The Springs.

Villas and townhouses have consistently been more popular with Mortgage Finder clients over the past year, as they opt for bigger spaces with private gardens, pool areas and so on. This is a trend that has continued from 2020 following the lockdown.