One of the landmarks up in Austin - the University of Texas. The latest Sweid & Sweid project is based within a 15-acre spread. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: One Dubai-based property company is not into picking up real estate assets in the US – it actually wants to build there.

Sweid & Sweid, which owned the Oracle building in Internet City, will build 372 one- and two-bedroom apartments in Austin, Texas. ‘Double Creek II’, as it is known, is the developer’s second project in the US, and will feature three buildings within a 15-acre expanse.

It follows the delivery of ‘The Haywood’, which is due to deliver its first units this May. It also features 372 residences and located adjacent to the Double Creek II site.

"With Double Creek II, we are delivering a product that meets the requirements of the residential market in South Austin, which is currently undersupplied, due in part to some hugely significant recent corporate relocations," said Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid.

Banyan Tree and more In Dubai, Sweid & Sweid delivered the Banyan Tree Residences – Dubai in 2019. The 32-storey tower development features 244 residences.



For its office properties, Sweid & Sweid's tenant base includes Visa, Oracle, Redbull, Snapchat, SAP, Tesco, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls, among others.





Look who's coming

Giga Texas, a Tesla Giga-factory, is scheduled to complete towards the end of the year, while an Apple Campus (with the capacity to accommodate 15,000 employees), as well as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and the new Oracle headquarters are all headed the Texas way. In the last 12 months, more than 36,000 jobs were created in Austin, and the city’s unemployment rate of 5.3 per cent is the lowest anywhere in Texas. With the creation of 44,000 jobs forecast during 2021, employment prospects for Austin look set to remain robust.

"With Austin continuing to grow from an economic and demographic perspective, Double Creek II is well positioned to capitalize on the strength of this market by delivering the right product at the right time," said