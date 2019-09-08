MAG now has projects where buyer can take up to 20 years to pay off

Dubai skyline. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Buy a home in Dubai for Dh120 a day?

MAG Development sure thinks it’s doable, offering up to 20 year payment terms, with the per-day average at Dh120. This could yet set the new benchmark in payment plans direct from developers. Until now, the upper limit on such payment plans was 10- or 15-years.

The MAG campaign will extend to four of its key projects - MAG City, Meydan, the Al Furjan villas, and MPL Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Investments of up to Dh8 billion will be committed to build up these projects, MAG says.