Dubai: Developers in Dubai are not wasting any time in offering more super-luxury homes to investors – MAG has just released four of them each at a whopping Dh200 million. They are part of the 12 mansions making up The Ritz-Carlton Residences on the Dubai Creekside.
The latest four homes span up to 48,000 square feet of built-up area, with underground parking for up to eight vehicles.
Each home also has a private mooring for up to 120-foot yachts.
The first eight mansions had a price tag of Dh177 million apiece. “We are thrilled with the response to our launches of the Earth and Water mansions,” said Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG. “The careful planning that went into creating the mansions, symbolising intellect, creativity, and new beginnings, considered the elements of nature.
“The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside project reflects MAG’s ongoing efforts to provide an immersive wellness-luxury lifestyle across Dubai by taking a comprehensive approach to offering top-notch amenities.”
The 12 Ritz-Carlton homes are themselves part of the 'Keturah Resort', located on the Dubai Creek and facing the wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor.
Market reports talk about the first 10 days of 2023 sustaining the level of interest in Dubai's luxury homes, with a lot of the current attention turning to what's available as offplan. Expect more high-end launches in the coming days as potential buyers scout around for where to put their funds next.
The exterior and interior designs reflect the 'natural elements of the sky'. That translates into light-filled areas and complemented by custom-made designer furnishings. The homes will only feature 'hand-selected' premium materials from artisans.
"The use of glass-framed courtyards, changeable architectural screens, and covered terraces allow continuous journeys for the residents to engage with the interiors and gardens," MAG added in a statement.