Stock - Regalia by Deyaar
The Regalia launch sure did its part in restoring Deyaar's overall numbers. The Dubai developer was one of the first to get back to offplan launches as the Dubai property market started to hit the high notes in the second-half of 2021. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai developer Deyaar recorded a net profit of Dh63.1 million for 2021, mirroring the strong gains made by the wider property market and by the company with its ongoing and new projects. Last year, Deyaar was among the handful of Dubai developers to get back to offplan launches, scoring an immediate hit with the Regalia skyscraper at Business Bay.

Deyaar will be most pleased by its return to profits, with the net coming to Dh50.8 million against a loss of Dh216.9 million in 2021. The loss was brought on by impairment charges and fair value adjustments on its asset portfolio. It was also the year that local developers felt the full weight of pandemic-influenced sales decline.

Deyaar's 'Regalia' touch
It was last year that Deyaar came to market with the 70-storey Regalia at the Business Bay. The Dh750 million development did not take long to be sold out, achieving sales of Dh1 billion.

Contracts have been awarded for the construction, and Regalia along with the soon to be completed Uptown Tower in DMCC district on Shaikh Zayed Road being Dubai's next-generation super-tall structures. The Uptown Tower is 340 metres high and will have 81 storeys.

The construction work in the third and fourth phases of Midtown are also progressing according to schedule, with completion rates reaching 37% and 53%, respectively.

But 2021 marked a return to form. “During the year, the company launched Regalia project, a luxury residential tower in Business Bay and successfully sold out all the units,” said Saeed Al Qatami, CEO. “Additionally, we made great progress in the construction of the third and fourth phases of Midtown project.

“The hospitality portfolio also witnessed an outstanding growth in occupancy rates, driven by the lifting of travel restrictions and the full return of tourism activities in the country.”

More to follow... 