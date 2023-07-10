Dubai: Dubai-based property developer and real estate service provider Deyaar Development PJSC announced the launch of Jannat, the final residential district of the company’s flagship community project Midtown. The project, with a built-up area of 521,400 square feet (sq ft), comprises two towers connected by a bridge and is strategically located at the heart of Midtown in Dubai Production City. The residential towers feature 360 units starting from Dh 560,000. The project will be completed by Q2 2026.
The development marks the final residential phase of the Midtown community, with all previous phases already sold out, said Deeyar’s CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami on Monday.
Al Qatami said, “Following the successful handover of the previous phases at Midtown, we look forward to completing another uplifting district under our flagship development, which comprises 24 buildings spanning six districts, with the same commitment to quality and timely delivery that Deyaar is renowned for.” Overlooking Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jannat is at the head of Midtown’s landscaped piazza stretching a kilometre.
The community hosts community parks, open lawns for family and community gatherings, and children’s play areas. The podium-like multi-utility retail boulevard is another integrated zone, hosting fashion boutiques, bookshops, convenience stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, said Deeyar.
The integrated Midtown community comprises six districts spanning 24 buildings, a massive retail boulevard including convenience stores, leisure, sports and daycare facilities, and a 3000 square feet nursery.