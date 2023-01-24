Dubai: A much rejuvenated Deyaar recorded revenues of Dh803.4 million in 2022 against Dh496.9 million a year before, with the Dubai developer benefiting from project launches and handovers, as well as well-timed capital restructuring. These resulted in a net profit of Dh144.23 million and up from Dh50.8 million in 2021.
The capital restructure, completed in June last, meant the write-off of accumulated losses which had been burdening Deyaar for some time. Some of it related to legacy losses in the aftermath of the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis and the subsequent Dubai property market downturn.
More to follow...