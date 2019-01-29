Dubai: The Drake & Scull International (DSI) board has appointed Tawfiq Abu Soud as group CEO effective from January 23.
Abu Soud has 35 years of experience in delivering results, leading global business expansions and securing business pipelines, the company said in a statement.
Prior to this, Abu Soud has held the CEO’s post at ADC Energy Systems. He has also been CEO in charge of Arabtec’s subsidiaries, managing director for DSI’s MEP and Water and Power subsidiaries, and operations director for Manco.
He holds an MBA from the University of Hull, and is a certified Mechanical Engineer (Southern Illinois University).
The company is also coordinating with external advisers and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to call for a general assembly meeting in February 2019 to approve its organisational restructuring programme.