Abu Dhabi: As many as 1,742 villas for citizens at a cost of over Dh7 billion will come up in Abu Dhabi’s West Baniyas and Al Samha regions, it was announced on Wednesday.
The West Baniyas residential project includes 1,500 residential villas, while the Al Samha project will have 242 villas, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority said.
The West Baniyas project will also have eight mosques and 14 commercial buildings. Built on a land area of 584.7 hectares, at a total cost of more than Dh6.3 billion, the project is expected to be completed by Q2 2027.
The Al Samha project will have two mosques and a selection of retail units. Built on a land area of 53.4 hectares, at a total cost of more than Dh734 million, the project is expected to be completed by Q4 2025.
To develop these projects, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed two agreements with Q Holding PJSC.
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The signing of the contracts for the development of West Baniyas and Al Samha housing projects comes to implement the vision of our leadership to ensure stability and social wellbeing for citizens, through the development of integrated and sustainable housing communities that meet the needs of citizens and their families.”