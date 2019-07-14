The Sharjah skyline. Sharjah recorded real estate transactions worth Dh14.7 billion in the first half of 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The emirate of Sharjah recorded real estate transactions worth Dh14.7 billion the in the first half of 2019, the latest report released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate (SRERD) shows.

Abdul Aziz Ahmad Al Shamsi, director-general of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate, said the emirate recorded 27,588 total transactions.

“Most of the real estate dealings recorded in the Emirate of Sharjah over first six months of the year were in May with dealings worth over Dh6 billion,” Al Shamsi said.

Up to 1,893 sales transactions and 1,588 initial sale contracts transactions were recorded in the first six months of the year, according to the first half 2019 report on trasactions in the emirate.

Residential properties ranked top in terms of sales transactions, constituting 69.7 per cent of the total transactions recorded, the SRERD data showed.

Commercial properties were next, at 17.8 per cent, while industrial properties accounted for 10 per cent of sales transactions and agricultural properties garnered 2.5 per cent.