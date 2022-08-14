The mansion, which is the largest on Sea Mirror known as Aura Villa, sold for a staggering Dh130 million by Rona Rahim from AX Capital. With its 130 million sale price, the property is crowned as the most-expensive home sold in Sea Mirror which includes 18 unique mansions offering uninterrupted views of the sea and Dubai’s unparalleled glittering skyline.

The home is designed to blend modernity with nature by renowned architect Marcio Kogan and will factor the desirability of its owner to provide for privacy whilst engaging with the exterior environment.

Once ready it will be complete with an array of lavish amenities, including a wine cellar, a cinema room, an indoor sculptural garden and exclusive access to the neighbouring Bvlgari Hotel.

The transaction was negotiated by Rona Rahim, a seasoned real estate professional with AX Capital. Rona embarked on her real estate journey in 2005 after investing in property herself and realising the growth potential of Dubai and the desirability it had by foreigners. “We at AX capital have put together the most exclusive and exciting upcoming developments that are breaking ground and are happy to assist in finding the perfect home and investment, making your luxury real estate dreams a reality,” says Rona.

Rahim envisioned the longevity of the industry in her early days by reading and researching further about the progressive changes envisioned for the city and the nation under the supervision and direction of the UAE leadership which was imperative for her to take on a commitment of remaining in Dubai.

Since her early days Rahim has been witness to the expansion of the city, engaged herself in various multimillion dollar transactions and grew in her professional sphere to set herself apart as an expert with a solid track record of trust and honesty to become sought after for advice and guidance whether a buyer intends on permanently settling in Dubai or disposing of their real estate portfolio as an investor.

Rahim is endlessly inspired by the nation’s leadership. The country is helmed by true visionaries and, as such, attracts enterprising personalities who are ready to turn every twist into exciting opportunities. While it hasn’t been easy to navigate several global crises over the last few decades – from the financial instability of 2008 to the more recent coronavirus pandemic – every challenge has gone on to prove the strength, resolve and futuristic foresight of the country’s leaders. After all, business in the UAE is not a duty but a lifestyle.