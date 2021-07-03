Dubai: Deyaar Development (Deyaar), one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, Saturday announced the launch of Regalia, a Dh1 billion luxury skyscraper in Business Bay offering a high-end urban lifestyle embodied by royalty and distinction.
Regalia will be the tallest tower Deyaar has ever built. The 70-storey premium residential building will feature more than 900 apartments, smart home technologies, like smartphone-compatible controls, and a wide range of amenities. There are: fitness and recreational amenities, including a huge outdoor infinity pool measuring 70 metres in width, jacuzzi, family gym, juice bar, private cabanas and yoga pavilion; and wellness amenities, including an open-air cinema, grassy lawn, landscape garden and reading corner.
It will have 172 studios, 572 one-bedroom apartments, 118 two-bedroom units and 41 three-bedroom flats, in addition to four duplexes and two penthouses offering panoramic views overlooking Dubai Creek, Dubai Lagoon and Mohammed Bin Rashid City.
"Residents and investors can expect feature sleek and expressive architecture, elegant interiors, smart city technologies and seamless connectivity to major thoroughfares such as Al Khalil Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. As always, we affirm our commitment to delivering projects on time and look forward to commencing construction of Regalia in August 2021,” said Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development.
Listed on the Dubai Financial Market and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar is one of Dubai’s leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties with the highest levels of service and quality.