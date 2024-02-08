Dubai: Developers in UAE keep pulling out all the stops to top up their CX (customer experience) features – and this is where virtual ways are helping. Citi Developers, which has its Jumeirah Village Residences based Aveline Residences planned for delivery in Q2-2026, has now opened a full-fledged experience centre on Jumeirah Road.
“We invite everyone to witness firsthand the endless possibilities that Aveline and Citi Developers will bring to the housing mark,” said Zoraiz Malik, CEO. “Visitors can experience not only the future of Aveline Residences but also the broader vision of Citi.”
There will be VR experiences, mockup apartment showcases, one-on-one sessions with personnel, and interactive presentations.
According to property market sources, VR-backed property presentations are being deployed more frequently in the home selling experiences, especially with many prospective buyers doing the checking out of prospects from overseas. With the recent launches of VR headsets, it could soon become standard practice for UAE developers.