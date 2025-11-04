Skyloov emerges as UAE's fastest-growing property portal with record-breaking year

Skyloov's redefines property search in the UAE
Skyloov, a leading real estate technology company, has quickly earned recognition as one of the UAE’s top property portals and proptech platforms. In just one year, it has made great progress, and most importantly, the dedication to innovation, openness, and data-driven measurable outcomes has produced new criteria for the people in the UAE to look for, list, and even close real estate transactions.
Skyloov, in just one year, has won over 17 million property seekers, with a whopping 25 million visits to the website and mobile app. The platform also recorded an impressive 511 million property views, underscoring its growing influence in the region’s highly competitive real estate market.
The platform is used daily by thousands of people who are searching, listing, or finalizing property transactions. Skyloov's powerful marketing engine has been producing hundreds of thousands of verified leads, stressing real performance instead of mere clicks.
Skyloov has successfully established a network consisting of over 1,300 real estate agents and, thus, more than 130,000 active property listings. It is the most trusted professional network in the whole UAE. The platform’s commitment to reliability and measurable outcomes has made it the most favoured option of brokers and buyers.
Skyloov creates a unified ecosystem connecting agencies, investors, and users that guarantees every party involved a fair, transparent, and technology-driven real estate experience.
Another milestone of Skyloov is the introduction of Silvia, the first AI-driven voice property search assistant in the UAE and the Middle East. With Silvia, property seekers can do searches in the blink of an eye by simply speaking naturally; hence, this new feature is revolutionizing the interaction of people with property platforms. This revolutionary move coincides with Skyloov’s objective to ease the real estate discovery process through smart and user-friendly tools.
Dr. Abdulaziz Albawardi, the Chairman of the Board at Skyloov, lavished praise on the company’s extraordinary accomplishments, saying: “Just one year has passed since our inception, and we are already proud of what we have accomplished, yet most importantly, this growth indicates the mutual trust between Skyloov and our partners in the real estate industry. Our vision is not limited to figures; it is about creating an ecosystem that is transparent, just, and driven by technology, where both the agents and the users can reap the benefits through real results.”
“Skyloov is not only a property portal but also a complete experience that changes the interaction of the market with technology in real estate, and consequently, it is a step forward to unlocking the full potential of the region in terms of sustainable growth and innovation.”
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.