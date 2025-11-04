Skyloov emerges as UAE's fastest-growing property portal with record-breaking year

Record growth

Skyloov, in just one year, has won over 17 million property seekers, with a whopping 25 million visits to the website and mobile app. The platform also recorded an impressive 511 million property views, underscoring its growing influence in the region’s highly competitive real estate market.

The platform is used daily by thousands of people who are searching, listing, or finalizing property transactions. Skyloov's powerful marketing engine has been producing hundreds of thousands of verified leads, stressing real performance instead of mere clicks.

Real estate ecosystem

Skyloov has successfully established a network consisting of over 1,300 real estate agents and, thus, more than 130,000 active property listings. It is the most trusted professional network in the whole UAE. The platform’s commitment to reliability and measurable outcomes has made it the most favoured option of brokers and buyers.

Skyloov creates a unified ecosystem connecting agencies, investors, and users that guarantees every party involved a fair, transparent, and technology-driven real estate experience.

Artificial intelligence leading the way

Another milestone of Skyloov is the introduction of Silvia, the first AI-driven voice property search assistant in the UAE and the Middle East. With Silvia, property seekers can do searches in the blink of an eye by simply speaking naturally; hence, this new feature is revolutionizing the interaction of people with property platforms. This revolutionary move coincides with Skyloov’s objective to ease the real estate discovery process through smart and user-friendly tools.