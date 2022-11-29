Dubai: The Dubai developer MAG is backing up its recent launch of Dh177 million mansions with a Dh3 billion high-end residential community in Meydan. Apart from the homes, the ‘Keturah Reserve’ will focus a lot of attention on the ‘bio living’ concept as local developers increasingly home on green and sustainable living with wellness thrown in as well.
The MAG project is scheduled for a second quarter 2025 completion. At its very centre, there is a 300,000 square feet The Park, ‘shaded by thousand-year-old olive trees sourced globally’. (The decision also harks back the developer’s - the Al Gaddah family - origins as olive tree farmers and plantation owners.)
The homes will be ‘angled’ to maximise natural daylight, and ‘diffusing it throughout the interior without heat or glare’. Double-volume interior spaces will increase the flow of naturally-cooled air, thus leading to reduced need for air-conditioning. The open-plan spaces are also designed without corridors or hallways.
Keturah Reserve is designed by Charlie Wu. MAG is assigning the ‘Keturah’ branding to its luxury residential and hospitality projects, and which includes a project at Dubai Creek. This is where it released 8 mansions under the Ritz-Carlton branding, each for Dh177 million.
Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Chairman of MAG, said: “The development is a Keturah concept that elevates and evokes the profound well-being of mind and body through innovative design of its interior, exterior and personal spaces, connecting residents with the surrounding nature.”
Meydan and MBR City
The adjoining destinations are emerging as among the busiest ones for new offplan launches. Sobha Realty launched its Hartland II and anchored that with its 'Sobha 1' tower cluster. Azizi is the other big developer with a presence there, and is busy extending the 'Riviera' community through the launch of a relatively high-end cluster.