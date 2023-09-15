Dubai: UAE-based real estate developer Imkan has announced its acquisition of Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory. The merged entity will be rebranded as Imada, combining the legacy business’s name with its new owner’s identity.
“This acquisition aligns with Imkan’s strategic objective of diversifying its revenue sources and expanding its operations along the value chain,” the company said in a statement on Friday. By taking control of Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory, Imkan gains a pivotal role in the supply chain, particularly concerning the incorporation of opulent marble and granite design elements into its communities.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Imkan and continue to build on our legacy of delivering high-quality building materials to customers across the UAE,” said Khalifa AlJallaf General Manager of Imada.
Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory, established in 2000 and headquartered in the capital, has earned a strong reputation in the UAE. It has served a diverse clientele, ranging from large-scale real estate projects to private royal residences. Operating as Imada the company’s focus on sustainable building materials will contribute to Imkan’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, reflecting its commitment to responsible community development.
“This significant step forward in our growth strategy allows us to strengthen our market position and gain more control over our supply chain,” said Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Imkan. “By incorporating Imada’s expertise in manufacturing high-quality building materials with Imkan’s vision for sustainable communities, we are confident in our ability to create more value for our customers.”