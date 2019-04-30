Starz by Danube Image Credit: Supplied

With fireworks, a glitzy laser show and great fanfare, Danube Properties recently celebrated the completion of nearly 900 apartment units across two mid-rise residential projects in Al Furjan. The developer is set to hand over 454 keys in Starz, while the occasion also marked the pre-completion of 426 residences in Glamz.

“We believe in doing a completion event because I always feel happy and proud to complete the building and hand it over to my customers,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group. The elaborate ceremony, Sajan said, underlines the company’s commitment to over-deliver on its value proposition to customers. “We want to show them what we had promised and what we are able to deliver. That is the reason we do this event in such a grand scale.”

Amenities

Both projects boast a range of amenities, including a fully-fitted gym, health club, swimming pool, jogging trail, community areas with landscaped greenery, car parking, as well as sporting facilities such as badminton, tennis and basketball courts. Starz and Glamz are also the first residential towers to feature Danube’s modular furnishing concept.

“Starz is a very interesting project because this was the first we launched with modular home furnishing, which saves you space and maximises your living space,” said Atif Rahman, director and partner of Danube Properties. “With this concept we’ve launched and sold 4,000 units. I think that is evidence that people love the concept. The response has been amazing.”

The towers’ residents will only be a short walk from a station of the Dubai Metro extension, called Route 2020. Taking the Metro, the Expo 2020 site is just 7-10 minutes away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is just 15 minutes away.

“Al Furjan is one of the most fantastic locations that Dubai will ever have,” said Rahman. “It’s very close to Shaikh Zayed Road, it’s got community centres. You have the east parallel road, which is right in front of our buildings and is a very key highway.”

Stellar year

Danube Properties is building on a “stellar performance in 2018”, when a 78.5 per cent jump in sales boosted its off-plan market share to 10.6 per cent from 5 per cent in 2017. “Last year was amazing: we had 23 per cent growth in revenue, 19.6 per cent growth in sale transactions and our market share jumped to 10.6 per cent,” said Rahman.