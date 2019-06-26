Dubai: Danube, the building material and real estate development giant, is extending its reach into hospitality.

But rather than take on hotel operations, the company’s new Danube Hospitality Solutions division will offer everything from furniture to fixtures for hotel projects.

The offerings will even extend to crockery and other assorted requirements.

The pre-launch support for Danube Hospitality Solutions has already exceeded expectations, a senior official said.

“Having a player enter the market with guaranteed superior quality client management, we are surely going to be a game changer in the industry,” said director Shubhojit Mahalanobis.

“With tourism being the centrepoint across every growing economy, we are super thrilled to announce our entry to this industry. With our expertise in similar segments in interior solutions and building materials, Danube Hospitality Solutions is poised to make it very big and strong as a brand.”

The parent company already has an extensive real estate portfolio, both delivered and still in the build phase.