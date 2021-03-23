Dubai: One of China’s biggest logistics companies, UDA Express, is taking up space at Dubai’s ecommerce hub EZDubai.
“The setup of UDA Express will reiterate our prominent position in attracting international logistics and ecommerce players to conduct their businesses and boost the growth of the logistics sector locally and globally,” said Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South.
EZDubai is a 920,000 square metre, purpose-built hub for service providers in the ecommerce space. It was launched in January 2019.
UDA Express operates 59 self-operated distribution centres in China across 3.83 million square metres and more than 30,000 stores across 30 countries. Last year, UDA Express had a market share of 16.61 per cent in China’s express logistics space, while its market value touched $18.7 billion on Shenzhen Stock Exchange.