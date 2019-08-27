A sustainable community benefits from numerous technologies and design features, says Dr Muawieh Radaideh Image Credit: Supplied

Three years since the community opened, The Sustainable City (TSC) has become a magnet for residents looking to live in a more eco-friendly and sustainable way. And apparently, building a sustainable city is not just about putting green features wherever possible; it’s also about making people happy.

“TSC is in its third year of operation and has one of the highest occupancy rates in the region,” said Dr Muawieh Radaideh, CEO of See Nexus, the sustainability solutions division of Diamond Developers, the master developer of TSC. “It has won numerous local and international awards, including the happiest community in the GCC three years in a row.”

According to Radaideh, the success of the project is “a living proof that sustainable communities can be built anywhere”. Diamond Developers has thus “numerous sustainable city projects at different stages of development around the globe,” said Radaideh. One of these is Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC), a joint venture with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

“The modern Islamic design and the size and privacy features of the villas in Sharjah will be quite unique,” said Radaideh, when asked to compare the two projects.

TSC itself remains a work in progress, with new buildings and amenities poised to be added in the coming years. Sanad Autism Village, a “state-of-the-art centre” for people of special needs, will be opened in the fourth quarter, while the Innovation Centre will be ready next year, providing space for research and development, exhibitions and start-ups.

Radaideh says sustainable cities must cater to all residents and a range of affordability levels. “Our sustainable communities are a showcase of inclusivity,” he said. “From smaller units for young or small families all the way to larger units for well-established families – they provide the opportunity for multigenerational living.”