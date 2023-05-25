Dubai: High-performance automobile manufacturer Bugatti unveiled its first ever Bugatti Residences project in Dubai.
The Business Bay project, developed in partnership with real estate developer Binghatti, will feature 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, each of them being unique with bespoke curated layouts.
Other amenities include a Riviera-inspired beach, private pool, Jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table, private valet, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts. The residences also feature a host of high-end and tailored services dedicated to its residents, including bespoke chauffeur and concierge services.
The project was revealed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai by Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac and Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti.