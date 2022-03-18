Dubai: Dubai’s next big water body – a crystal lagoon spanning 130,026 square metres over 2.7 kilometres – will be ready “as soon as” 12 months from now. This follows confirmation from Azizi Developments that the project forming part of the Riviera community in MBR City is running ahead of schedule.
“The recently announced crystal lagoon is advancing so fast that it may be delivered sooner than we had originally planned,” said Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments. “Our completion date predictions comprise buffers, as we prefer to under-promise and over-deliver rather than vice versa. It delights us to hereby announce the new planned delivery date for our crystal lagoon in Riviera, as early as Q1/Q2 of 2023.”
It was in 2019-20 that Azizi revised its masterplan for the Riviera to bring in the crystal lagoon. (Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ Tilal Al Ghaf and Sobha’s Hartland too have such water bodies.)
At Riviera, excavation has already begun for the lagoon in front of Phase One area, with work on the two large pump rooms advancing. Once complete, the lagoon with its blue flooring will be filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of desalinated water that residents can swim in. It will be accessible via a ‘lagoon walk’ — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques.
“Our projects have been progressing more rapidly than ever before, a momentum that we are planning to uphold in the coming years,” said the CEO.