Investo, the trusted investment partner in Dubai has opportunities for investors in freehold commercial land. Investors can start with a minimum investment of Dh900,000 and get projected returns of 10 per cent. This investment plan emphasises more on foreign investors as it makes them eligible for an Investor visa and ensures title deed in Dubai.
Our investment profile emanated from the Crescent International Group (CIG), a leader in the infrastructure development and education sectors in Dubai and India. Investo provides a diversified portfolio of investments and has been successful in bringing in investors from outside the country, which in turn has been contributing highly to the Dubai economy.
Commercial land is an attractive investment class because of the consistent appreciation, higher rental value, and passive income it offers. It has the potential for growth and provides a consistent cash flow in the form of rentals. Investing in commercial real estate (CRE) through Investo allows investors to own a fraction of an asset and retain a portion of ownership. This is why investing in commercial real estate is becoming increasingly popular among investors.
With innovative planning, impressive infrastructure, and sustainable living, Dubai is geared towards exceptional growth and development, where thriving of investments is guaranteed. The Dubai property market has not only proved to be resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic but is now experiencing significant unprecedented growth. Dubai's biggest number of real estate transactions recorded in history occurred in 2021 when the Dubai Land Department (DLD) recorded 84,196 transactions, totaling approximately Dh300 billion.
More foreign capital is anticipated to flow into the sector as a result of Dubai's new regulation encouraging property investment funds. The law grants certain privileges to real estate investment funds as part of efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global destination for real estate investment. Moreover, property prices in Dubai have stabilised, the market has matured and a new real estate cycle is underway, making now an excellent time to invest in property in Dubai.