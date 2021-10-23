ASAS Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank announced the launch of sales of the commercial, industrial land project Al Qasimia City. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: ASAS Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the launch of sales of the commercial, industrial land project Al Qasimia City.

It is one of the most prominent Industrial real estate projects the Government of Sharjah contributes to, keeping the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology strategy known as the 300 billion project. It is the largest and most comprehensive plan to develop the industrial sector in the country and contribute to achieving leadership and sustainable economic growth locally, regionally, and globally.

Integrated project

“We continue to launch distinguished projects in the Emirate of Sharjah, with an industrial and commercial city project integrated with industrial, logistical and commercial facilities and services. To strengthen the industrial sector and achieve sustainable economic growth by providing the appropriate real estate incubator to promote local industrialization and the expansion of value-added industries,” said Ahmed Al Amiri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate.

The project aims to encourage investors to make industrial investment decisions in a strategic location in the Emirate of Sharjah, on the Dubai-Hatta highway, along the Al Madam area. The project is easily accessible from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman and provides all the potentials and elements of industrial investment secured through a high-level infrastructure of roads, lighting and electricity according to a specific schedule.

Proximity to ports

The project’s location is intermediate, between the country’s ports on the eastern and western coasts. This, in turn, contributes to attracting industries and logistical facilities, creating job opportunities and supporting high-tech sectors.

The project provides multiple plots of land dedicated to factories, exhibitions, warehouses, offices and workers’ housing. In addition, commercial lands at competitive prices starting from Dh179,000 for commercial lands and Dh522,000 for industrial lands constitute a rewarding investment opportunity for owners of various industries, as the project includes 1,119 industrial plots. The retail area extends over 22 million square feet, within an entire area dedicated to different sectors. The spaces start from 3,965 square feet for commercial lands and reach 115,765 square feet for industrial lands. The land is suitable for various types of industries.