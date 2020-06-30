Elite Duct Services prides itself on being at the forefront in biotechnology, robotics and medical-grade disinfection equipment, says Wissam Ghanem, the firm’s CEO Image Credit: Supplied

Elite Duct Services is a specialised cleaning company, offering services such as AC duct cleaning and decontamination, using the latest technology in the market. We work strictly in accordance with international standards to deliver professional and high-quality services.

With most peoples’ lives now revolving around their homes, there has been increased concern about health and safety issues in residences. One critical area that has a huge impact on home living conditions, but can easily be overlooked, is indoor air quality. Air pollutants such as dirt, dust, hair, curtain and carpet fibres, tobacco smoke and carbon monoxide accumulate in homes every day, and this is exacerbated by people now staying at home almost 24/7.

Effects of indoor air pollutants

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), health effects from indoor air pollutants may be experienced soon after exposure or, possibly, years later. Furthermore, in a study of indoor air quality, a team of researchers from Washington State University found surprisingly high levels of harmful pollutants such as formaldehyde and possibly mercury in homes, and that these pollutants increase as temperatures rise. The EPA also warns that the effects of indoor air pollutants, “which include some respiratory diseases, heart disease and cancer, can be severely debilitating or fatal. It is prudent to try to improve the indoor air quality in your home even if symptoms are not noticeable.”

“Indoor air quality affects our health in significant ways,” says Wissam Ghanem, CEO of Elite Duct Services, which specialises in indoor air quality and decontamination and is one of the first companies in the region certified to implement National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) guidelines and standards.

Ghanem explains that indoor pollutants can come from HVAC systems that often contain debris from construction, dust, pet dander, animal infestations, and mould, among others.

Regular inspection and cleaning

According to Ghanem, regular inspection and cleaning of HVAC systems can help ensure indoor air quality is safe for our health. “If not properly cleaned, such particulate will contaminate our AC systems and indoor air space, increasing the risk of asthma, allergies, and pose risks for people with compromised immune systems, those with respiratory problems, as well as the very young and elderly,” he says. “It is important to have your HVAC systems inspected and cleaned by a reputable, knowledgeable, and professional company, in order to ensure that the proper procedures are being carried out.”

Accordingly, as per NADCA guidelines, an AC system should be inspected every year to determine if it requires cleaning. “It is important to note that the AC filter should be cleaned regularly, between three to six months, in order to decrease the amount of dust and debris flowing back to the AC system,” Ghanem emphasised.

He adds: “There are definitely numerous health benefits to having the HVAC system cleaned. When properly cleaned, the air flow from the HVAC system is noticeably lighter and fresh and any foul odour is eliminated. Less dust and particulate means colds and flu will be less prevalent, and allergy sufferers will notice a decrease in symptoms as well. Apart from the many health benefits, an HVAC system that is clean will work much more efficiently, resulting in lower energy bills.”

Check the indoor air quality

Checking indoor air quality is equally important when buying a new home, as experts have been pointing out that indoor air quality should be one of the top considerations when choosing the right property. “As a new tenant, you should have your HVAC system inspected in order to determine if it needs to be cleaned,” says Ghanem.

While HVAC systems should be inspected yearly to determine if it needs cleaning, Ghanem says there are companies that “do not abide by international guidelines and request that customers have their HVAC systems cleaned every six months, which is unnecessary.”

This, he says, underscores the importance of working with a reputable service provided. “Elite Duct Services prides itself on being at the forefront of the latest in biotechnology, robotics and medical-grade disinfection equipment and products to deliver professional and innovative services, which are safe, chemical-free and sustainable,” says Ghanem of Elite Duct Services’ track record in the industry. “We have recently joined forces with SANISWISS, the leading medical-grade disinfection company offering safe, sustainable, clean technologies and bio-sanitisers to the world of health care.”

Elite Duct Services provides cleaning and decontamination solutions. Image Credit: Supplied

Surface and area sanitising

Elite Duct Services also provides other specialised cleaning services such as surface and area sanitising. “We are Dubai Municipality approved and use medical-grade disinfection equipment and products to clean areas in hotels, hospitals, labs and residential areas.”