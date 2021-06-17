Dubai: Another of Dubai’s super-tall towers – the Il Primo – at Opera District has had its topping out done. The tower soars to 340 metres plus.
Il Primo Tower is located on the north side of the Opera House between The Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa (830 metres). The tower will house a 77-storey structure with podium and six levels of basement and parking. The units are crafted with views of these structures and residents can opt for extra-large units done with floor-to-ceiling windows.
" This latest engineering feat brings the vision for Il Primo one step closer to reality, and we now direct our focus to the steel crown construction, façade installations and continue the MEP, fire and life safety, acoustics,” said Bader Hareb, of Emaar Development. “On completion, Il Primo will strengthen Emaar’s portfolio.”