Dubai: A 'revolutionary' proptech startup, Prypto, has been launched by real-estate businesswoman and entrepreneur Amira Sajwani, a company statement said on Tuesday. Sajwani plans to create a new category-defining business and set a new bar for the way people experience property dealings with the launch of the portal
Prypto is a one-stop destination that brings buyers, investors, homeowners and agents together to enjoy the real estate experience. It, the company explained, is an ecosystem that puts people first by simplifying the property ownership journey and letting them benefit from personalised advice from business development, sales and mortgage executives.
“There are so many layers to investing in real estate or purchasing your dream home. We adopt a customer friendly and holistic approach covering the gamut of processes related to buying property,” Prypto founder and CEO Amira Sajwani said.
“With so many diverse developers, agents and mortgage providers in the market, a platform like Prypto will benefit all. I’m looking forward to servicing all industry players and customers,” she added.
Through her established career in real estate, Sajwani brings a wealth of experience to the table with Prypto.
The team at the newly-launched startup brings to the table a collective experience that includes deliverables of more than Dh2 billion in mortgages, over a 1,000 satisfied buyers and more than 500 pre-approvals. The fully-digital portal features a dedicated dashboard, instant approvals, and commissions will be disbursed through the portal itself creating a win-win for both customers and agents alike.
Prypto will provide services for: Mortgage, Equity Release, Buyouts, Rent Now Pay Later (RNPL), Fractional Ownership, and other such concepts in the future.
Sajwani is committed to establishing PRYPTO as the largest proptech and property investment platform, with plans to expand both regionally and globally.
“We do all the heavy lifting, from getting our customers the best mortgage rates, getting pre-approvals within 48 hours, and ensuring customers that they maximise their return on their investments,” Sajwani said.
“This will not be your typical proptech venture. PRYPTO is a tech ecosystem that will redefine the real estate experience for customers and agents alike,” she added.