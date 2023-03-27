Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties has announced the launch of a limited number of apartments at ‘The Source’, a new living experience that sits within the company’s landmark cultural destination, Saadiyat Grove.
Construction at the low-rise community, which will have 204 apartments and penthouses, is set to start in Q4 2023, with handovers estimated for Q3 2026.
Residents will have access to a full suite of amenities, including yoga, pilates and meditation rooms, gyms, pools, thermal suites and saunas, outdoor and indoor play areas, squash courts, and an exclusive residents’ lounge.
Homes at The Source range from 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 2-bedroom + maid, and 3-bedroom apartments. Each property also comes with a choice of two themes for interior finishing catering to individual customer preferences.
Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “As the first development of its kind in the UAE, we anticipate strong demand from both owner occupiers that place a premium on wellbeing, and the international investors that are increasingly turning to Abu Dhabi as a prime investment destination.”