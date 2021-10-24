The Aldar headquartrers in Abu Dhabi. The developer said it will create employment opportunities for 1,000 UAE nationals over the next five years. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties (Aldar) will create employment opportunities for 1,000 UAE nationals over the next five years in line with the ambitious Emiratisation goals set out in the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative. The announcement reaffirms the company’s commitment to increase Emiratisation levels in the private sector and develop the next generation of highly skilled local talent in partnership with the UAE government to support its NAFIS programme.

A total of 200 roles will be created each year for five years across Aldar’s various subsidiarises and partner companies, with positions available for fresh graduates as well as experienced professionals. To broaden the impact of the commitment, the 1,000 jobs created will include direct roles across Aldar’s entire business, as well as indirect roles with partners and suppliers in line with Aldar’s In Country Value (ICV) programme requirements. Through this initiative, the company will provide local talent with progressive career opportunities in roles related to investment and development management, education, retail, and hospitality amongst others. There will also be opportunities in specialist areas including sustainability, innovation, digital transformation, data and analytics, and sales.

“The ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative launched by the leadership of the UAE is set to guide the sustainable, long-term growth. We are proud to play a leading role in activating the private sector’s contribution to this important initiative,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties.

Currently, UAE nationals represent half of Aldar’s executive management team and hold CEO positions at Aldar Group, Aldar Investment, Aldar Projects, and Aldar Ventures. 32% of department head roles are occupied by Emiratis, including the Strategy and Transformation, Sustainability, Marketing and Communications, Procurement, IT, Commercial, Portfolio Management, Investment Finance, and People, Culture and Performance departments. 18.7% of all senior roles in the organisation are held by Emirati women.