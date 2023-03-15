Dubai: Aldar Properties is releasing a new set of homes at the ‘Alreeman’ project in the Alshamkha neighborhood of Abu Dhabi. This follows the sold-out status achieved by an earlier launch, of ‘Manarat Living’ on Saadiyat Island.
Open to all nationalities, 630 of the new project’s 1,050 units will be available during the first phase of sales. Spread across five low-rise buildings, sales for the units start March 18 with prices from Dh365,000.
“It is increasingly clear there is high demand for urban living spaces throughout the emirate,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. “We are proud to bring the second project within our new urban collection to the market.
“We look forward to expanding this design-led collection in other hotspots across Abu Dhabi over the coming months.”
The location in an investment area makes an ‘attractive proposition for expatriate and international buyers’. Construction of Reeman Living is to begin this quarter, with handovers expected from Q3-2026