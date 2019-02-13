The design for the two initial projects — one each in Abu Dhabi and Dubai — are already underway and will be launched soon, according to Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO at Aldar. “At least for now, these two mega schemes will be the immediate focus of the JV,” he added. (It was in March last year that the announcement was made about Aldar and Emaar coming together on select projects.) In Dubai, Aldar’s funding muscle will show up in the already launched Emaar Beachfront development in Jumeirah, while in Abu Dhabi, the two will have the Saadiyat Island canvas to focus on.