Aldar has recommended a dividend payout totalling Dh1.1 billion, based on 14 fils a share. “We have undrawn liquidity lines of almost Dh4.7 billion with banks, we are fairly liquid ourselves, and we have the credit ratings,” said Fewer. “Enough to deliver on our business plans for 2019 and beyond.” (The status quo was also bolstered by an over-subscribed seven-year $500 million sukuk issue September last.) The developer said its operating margins are in the 35-40 per cent range now as against the historical 40 per cent and over. The relative softening is due to Aldar widening its project portfolio through more mid-market offerings rather than just push high-end properties.