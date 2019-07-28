Steady progress is taking place across Aldar’s developments on Yas Island, company says

People look at a model of Aldar’s Yas Acres Project. All 652 launched villas and townhouses at Yas Acres, on Abu Dhabi’s Yas island, are now at various stages of completion. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties on Sunday provided its latest quarterly update on projects under development across its key destinations in Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement issued by the company today, work on infrastructure in Al Reeman, a residential and commercial investment zone in the Al Shamkha area, which was launched earlier this year, commenced in July following the appointment of Tristar Engineering and Construction LLC as the main contractor. With a contract value of Dh794 million, the handover of the work on the 2.8 million-square-metre development is expected by July 2021.

Steady progress is taking place across all of Aldar’s developments on Yas Island. At Yas Acres, the flagship golf and waterfront villa and townhouse development, all 652 launched villas and townhouses are at various stages of completion.

Structural works at Water’s Edge are progressing across all 13 buildings, with floor slabs being cast and blockwork making steady progress.

Concrete works are complete across the entire Mayan project, Aldar’s luxury apartment development, with blockwork also nearing completion and plasterworks, floor, wall tiling, and ceiling works progressing in all buildings.

On Saadiyat Island, construction is substantially complete at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, with finishing works underway and the conveying system entering the final stages of installation.

Jawaher Saadiyat, the island’s exclusive gated community of villas and townhouses, is also making good progress ahead of handovers this year, with joinery and other interior fixtures and fittings works entering the final stage.

On Reem Island, work on Bridges, a six-building, 1,272 home development, is progressing well.

The main contract of Dh220 million for construction work at Reflection was awarded to Fibrex Construction Group in April, to be completed over a period of 24 months. Excavation, piling and shoring works, as well as pile-load tests, have already been completed at the two-tower residential development offering 374 homes, while pile-head cutting is underway.