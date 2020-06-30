Akshara Global Real Estate has announced the completion of Laya Mansion, a centrally located apartment complex in Dubai’s family-friendly community, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Launched in 2018, Laya Mansion has a total of 235 residences, comprising 157 studios, 67 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments. The building also has a dedicated space on the ground floor for four retail units.
Having received the building completion certificate (BCC) in a timely manner, Laya Mansion presents an ideal opportunity for those in search of ready-to-move-in apartments. It offers fully furnished studio apartments that are designed to meet all the needs of a contemporary lifestyle. Infusing quintessential architecture with a fresh, forward-thinking modernity, Akshara Global has designed remarkably welcoming homes that stand out in the JVC community with its French Baroque architecture. While the physical dimensions impress, the Palladioesque relationship of height, width and depth is breathtaking. Laya Mansion also provides a host of services and amenities that reflect the lifestyle of those who call it home.
Laya Mansion is the second property development completed in JVC by luxury home developer Akshara Global, after the successful delivery of Laya Residences. Ideal for young couples and families, Laya Mansion is conveniently located in the heart of JVC and features a landscaped podium level with a resort-style pool, multipurpose basketball/volleyball court, children’s play area, fully equipped gym, sauna room, 24-hour concierge, and state-of-the-art security – amenities that make Laya Mansion a dream home for the buyers.
“Laya mansion is designed for community-style living with a host of amenities so residents can get everything they need without leaving the building,” said Sundeep Tolani, CEO of Akshara Global. “As we achieve another milestone for Akshara today, we would like to thank all the dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly to create a happy home for many families.”