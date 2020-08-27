Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s tech cluster, Hub71, has struck a deal with TechWadi to try and get in more US startups into the emirate.
US tech firms and venture capitalists will gain priority access to Hub71, including its incentive programme; while Hub71 startups will gain direct access to US-based VCs within the TechWadi network, which includes the likes of Google Venture, 500Startups, Silicon Valley Bank as well as TechWadi network mentors from companies like Apple, Facebook and Google.
The partnership will also see TechWadi host a US-Investor pitch day for selected Hub71 startups who will vie for US-based VCs and investors.
“Our partnership creates value for both our international communities of founders as well as any US startups looking for growth opportunities in the Middle East,” said Nader Museitif, head of Partnerships and Business Development of Hub71.
Hub71, one of the key initiatives to come out of Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelator programme, has over 50 international startups of which 10 per cent are US founded.