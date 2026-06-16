S&P says Abu Dhabi’s PPP pipeline marks a major shift in infrastructure funding
Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Dh55 billion public-private partnership pipeline marks a major expansion of private-sector participation in infrastructure delivery, moving the emirate’s PPP model beyond its traditional base in power and water projects, according to S&P Global Ratings.
The ratings agency said in its latest report, titled “Abu Dhabi’s Dh55 billion Pipeline Marks Major Public-Private Funding Expansion”, that the programme reflects a wider strategy to bring private, institutional and sovereign capital into infrastructure investment alongside public resources.
The pipeline, announced in May 2026, covers 24 projects scheduled for procurement between 2026 and 2027 across transport, core infrastructure and social infrastructure. It includes roads, flood-control systems, educational facilities, healthcare assets and sports infrastructure.
S&P said the plan marks one of the largest planned expansions of private-sector participation in infrastructure delivery in the Gulf, with the strategic shift seen as more significant than the headline value of the pipeline.
Abu Dhabi has used PPP structures for more than two decades, mainly through independent power and water projects procured by Emirates Water and Electricity Company.
S&P said those projects helped mobilise about $28 billion of investment, with average leverage of about 74 per cent, supported by long-term contracts, strong government-linked counterparties and established risk-allocation frameworks.
The new programme takes that model into a wider set of assets, including social infrastructure projects where the emirate has already built a smaller track record through Zayed City Schools, Khalifa University student accommodation and the LED street-lighting programme.
“We think the launch marks a pivot in Abu Dhabi’s long-established infrastructure financing model, and forms part of a wider strategy to mobilize private, institutional, and sovereign capital alongside public resources,” S&P said.
The move could allow Abu Dhabi to accelerate infrastructure delivery while reducing the need for direct public spending during the construction phase.
Under traditional procurement, the government would usually fund most of the project cost upfront. Under design, build, finance and operate structures, a large part of the capital requirement is handled by private sponsors and lenders, while the public sector makes long-term payments linked to performance.
S&P said this gives Abu Dhabi more flexibility in how it allocates capital, while helping transfer selected construction, design and operating risks to private-sector parties.
The agency said the model can also reduce the impact of cost overruns and delays on the public sector, since those risks are typically borne by contractors and project companies under PPP arrangements.
The PPP pipeline comes as Abu Dhabi is developing other channels for infrastructure investment, including a planned $30 billion partnership involving L’IMAD, ADNOC, BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners and Temasek.
S&P said the PPP projects are separate from that platform, but both point to a broader effort to bring external capital into long-term infrastructure investment.
The agency said the participation of global investors reflects continued interest in Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure assets, even as regional geopolitical tensions remain elevated.
In S&P’s view, investor confidence is supported by Abu Dhabi’s credit strength, established procurement record, government-backed counterparties and the UAE dirham’s peg to the US dollar, which reduces foreign-exchange risk for dollar-based investors.
S&P said the biggest challenge will be scaling up Abu Dhabi’s existing procurement practices across a much larger and more diverse infrastructure programme.
“The key challenge will lie in successfully scaling up the established procurement practices, risk-allocation principles, and investor confidence across a much larger infrastructure program,” S&P said.
The next phase will depend on project-specific procurement and financing structures, with investors expected to focus closely on how risks are allocated across transport, core infrastructure and social infrastructure projects.
Lender appetite, financing costs and project bankability will depend on how Abu Dhabi structures construction risk, operating risk and demand risk across different assets.
The simultaneous procurement of projects across multiple sectors will also test the capacity of contractors, advisers, lenders and public-sector counterparties.
S&P said delays would not necessarily weaken investor appetite, but they could affect the order in which projects are brought to market, procurement timelines and the pace of capital deployment.
Phased tendering and effective sequencing will be important in keeping procurement competitive and maintaining investor confidence across the programme.
Bank financing is expected to remain the main source of funding during construction, particularly in the early stages. S&P said some social infrastructure and lower-operational-risk assets may be able to access capital markets earlier than utility projects, which could gradually broaden the funding base over time.
The agency said the most likely outcome is a gradual expansion of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure investor base, with infrastructure funds, sovereign investors and institutional debt investors participating alongside traditional project finance lenders as the market develops.