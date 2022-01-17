Dubai: Abu Dhabi master-developer Aldar intends to reduce energy consumption by about 20 per cent across 80 of its assets, including hotels and schools. As a result, the builder will also save around Dh40 million per year.
“Aldar understands how crucial it is to take proactive measures towards reducing its carbon footprint,” said Greg Fewer, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, Aldar. “The primary step to achieving this goal is to fully understand our energy consumption and put in place measures to ensure we are efficient across our owned and managed assets. This project is a clear-cut case where the time and effort invested into sustainability initiatives can yield strong financial returns in keeping with broader societal priorities.”
Who's involved
Based on the completion of the Level-III audits by the shortlisted partners, Aldar has awarded five-year Energy Performance Contracts to four ESCOs - including Siemens, Enova, Engie (in collaboration with Tabreed), and Johnson Controls (in collaboration with Alliances for Global Sustainability). Each ESCO will be responsible for a portfolio of buildings, while GRFN has been appointed as project management consultant.
In the upcoming phase of the project, the ESCOs will carry out retrofit projects across all 80 assets with an expected completion date in the third quarter this year. Upon completion, the ESCOs are required to accomplish the guaranteed energy savings for five years. (The measurement and verification of the savings will be done as per the guidance provided in International Performance Measurement & Verification Protocol IPMVP).