Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ’s CEO and a top executive at International Holding Co. will join the board of Aldar Properties as part of a reshuffle.
Shareholders of the biggest real-estate developer approved the appointment of ADQ’s Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi to the seven-member board along with Sofia Abdellatif Lasky, according to a statement.
Lasky is already on the boards of IHC and Alpha Dhabi Holding, two of the biggest listed companies in the UAE.
Lasky replaces Mariam Saeed Ghobash on Aldar’s board. Last year, the Gulf nation’s marker regulator stipulated that listed companies must have at least one woman on their boards.