Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties launched Saadiyat Lagoons, a nature-inspired residential community overlooking the Arabian Gulf, it said on Monday. The new development is located on the east side of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, and available exclusively for UAE national buyers.
The first phase of the integrated development will see 207 villas released on November 3, with prices starting from Dh6.1 million. Properties are available in four-, five- and six-bedroom layouts. “The community has been designed with a series of residential clusters in three zones and each zone will feature homes with distinct architectural styles,” Aldar said in a statement.
Construction of the project is due to begin in Q2-2023, with handovers expected to commence in early Q2-2026.
The community will feature an eco-corniche, amphitheatre, dry deck water play area, skate park, paddle, basketball, and volleyball courts, climbing wall, playgrounds and parks. Within the community, residents will also have access to schools and early learning centres, retail and F&B outlets, a health clinic, petrol stations, a multi-purpose event venue, barbeque and picnic areas, mosques and three Majalises.
The development forms part of Aldar’s broader master plan for Saadiyat Island and will be located in close proximity to Saadiyat Grove,and Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The community will be situated within the 6.2 million sqm land plot acquired by Aldar earlier in 2022.
“Saadiyat Lagoons is located on one of the most desirable pieces of land in Abu Dhabi, which makes it an incredibly exciting proposition,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. “Each aspect of the development has been carefully planned in response to the changing needs of our customers.”
“Once completed, the community will boost Saadiyat Island’s position as a fully developed residential, cultural, and leisure destination and we expect to see strong demand amongst UAE nationals.”