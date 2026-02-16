Abu Dhabi now requires digital registration for off-plan property interest

New escrow system boosts investor safety in Abu Dhabi off-plan property market
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) has introduced a new digital system for registering Expressions of Interest (EOIs) in off-plan property projects through its Madhmoun platform.
An Expression of Interest is an early payment or commitment made by a buyer before a property project is completed. Under the new rules, all developers launching new off-plan projects must register these EOIs online through Madhmoun.
The first project to use the system is Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana. Under the updated process, EOI funds will be placed in a government-managed escrow account supervised by ADREC. This means the money is held securely and monitored before being transferred, offering greater protection for buyers.
ADREC said the new system reduces risks linked to manual or intermediary handling of funds and introduces a digital refund process if needed. The move is part of wider efforts to improve transparency, strengthen regulation and modernise Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.
Officials said the changes aim to protect investors while maintaining a clear and efficient process for developers, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a secure place to invest in property.