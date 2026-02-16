Abu Dhabi now requires digital registration for off-plan property interest

Officials said the changes aim to protect investors while maintaining a clear and efficient process for developers, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a secure place to invest in property.

ADREC said the new system reduces risks linked to manual or intermediary handling of funds and introduces a digital refund process if needed. The move is part of wider efforts to improve transparency, strengthen regulation and modernise Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.

The first project to use the system is Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana. Under the updated process, EOI funds will be placed in a government-managed escrow account supervised by ADREC. This means the money is held securely and monitored before being transferred, offering greater protection for buyers.

An Expression of Interest is an early payment or commitment made by a buyer before a property project is completed. Under the new rules, all developers launching new off-plan projects must register these EOIs online through Madhmoun.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.