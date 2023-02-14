Dubai: Just over a month and a half into 2023, Dubai’s property market has a seen a Dh750 million deal, for a set of units at a new tower on Sheikh Zayed Road. The deal features ‘entire crown of the building’ with a triplex, two duplexes and five full-floor penthouses across 11 floors at the top.
The project - Aire Sky Homes – comes from Alta Real Estate Development. The deal comes when developers are pivoting to creating more super-premium possibilities in Dubai's SZR corridor, including on the Canal, Business Bay, and on the main highway.
This is said to be the most expensive single real estate deal in Dubai so far in 2023, a timeframe which also saw a Dh400 million one for a penthouse on Jumeira Bay's Bulgari Lighthouse.
“This transaction opens up a rare opportunity to own one of Dubai’s next great residences,” said Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director at Alta Real Estate Development. “A unique chance to put your own stamp on one of the city’s new architectural landmarks.”
The new high-rise features ‘sky units’ (in 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom fomats), and ‘sky homes (duplexes, a triplex, and full-floor penthouses).
Units are listed from Dh8.2 million and with a projected handover in Q4-2026.
More to follow...