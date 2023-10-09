Dubai: Dubai recorded a land sale valued at Dh600 million on Dubai Islands (formerly Palm Deira), for an area of 2.59 million square feet.
Dubai Islands represents a renewed vision by its developer, Nakheel. The sprawling development consists of five 'islands' covering 17 square kilometers. The initiative is in line with the objectives set forth in the 'Dubai Urban Plan 2040', aiming to bolster the city's standing as a favored destination for residents, tourists, and investors.
Each island within Dubai Islands will have a mix of residential spaces, leisure amenities, cultural centers, and beach clubs. The development plans over 80 hotels, ranging from luxury and boutique resorts to family-friendly and eco-conscious ones.
Dubai Islands plans to add more than 20 kilometers of 'Blue Flag'-certified beaches and approximately 2 square kilometers of parks, open spaces, and golf courses.