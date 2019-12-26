But there was a Los Angeles mansion that sold only after dropping $250m asking price

(Bloomberg): This year saw weak annual gains in US luxury home prices, new tax proposals on million-dollar properties, and restrictions for foreign investors. But that didn’t stop luxury homebuyers in the US from shelling out upwards of $100 million apiece for mansions, penthouses, and beachside properties.

A Manhattan penthouse topped the list of 2019’s 10 most expensive residential sales, selling for $240 million, according to data from Miller Samuel Inc. That’s nearly $166 million more than last year’s biggest New York City sale.

In addition to Manhattan, the year’s top luxury homebuyers also made purchases in Palm Beach, and in Los Angeles’ Bel Air neighborhood. One Los Angeles mansion took a $156 million price cut before selling in September for $94 million, according to the “Wall Street Journal”.

Buyers included billionaires Jeff Bezos and Ken Griffin and Uber co-founder Garrett Camp. The Top Six list, below, based on data from Miller Samuel.

1. $240 million for penthouse at 220 Central Park South, New York

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin purchased the approximately 24,000 square foot penthouse at 220 Central Park South in January. It has 16 bedrooms and 18.5 bathrooms and is located in a 118-unit Vornado Realty Trust tower with unobstructed views. The $240 million selling price makes it America’s most expensive home.

2. $119.8 million for Holmby Hills Mansion, Los Angeles

The Manor, a 56,000 square foot mansion located in the hills overlooking Los Angeles, has 14 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It was originally listed for $160 million, according to Jade Mills, before it sold for $119.8 million in July. It features a bowling alley, pool, tennis court, and entertainment center.

3. $110.3 million for oceanfront Palm Beach mansion, Palm Beach

La Follia, a 37,516 square foot house located at 1295 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach, sold in June. It includes 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and offers views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracostal Waterway.

4. $100 million for Paradise Cove Beachside Home, Malibu, California

The ocean-front property at 27600 Pacific Coast Highway is 13,693 square feet, sits on 3 acres, and has beach access. It features six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a pool, tennis court, theater, gym, and two guesthouses.

5. $99.13 million for Palm Beach mansion, Palm Beach

Ken Griffin, Citadel’s chief executive, also bought a beachfront property at 60 Blossom Way this year, adjacent to his existing Palm Beach estate. The 18,452 square foot home, on almost 3.6 acres, was built in 2000 and last sold in 2017 for $77.1 million, according to the website of Palm Beach County appraiser Dorothy Jacks.

6. $94 Million for Bel Air mansion, Los Angeles